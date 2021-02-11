Trade ideas thread - Friday 12 February 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Fed's Barkin says US economy does not need herd immunity to rebound
-
Fed's Harker says US economy will be 'choppy' until people are vaccinated
-
ECB's Makhlouf: In the near term, the outlook has deteriorated
-
ECB's Villeroy: ECB balance sheet greening does not mean more easing
-
US President Biden considering Lisa Cook, for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board