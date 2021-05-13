Trade ideas thread - Friday 14 May 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:



skyrocketing asset prices

skyrocketing consumer prices

Pretty soon we'll have this thing figured out.









BTW, this has been an instructive week for figuring out what the Fed is looking for with inflation. They've been cagey on what inflation actually is, but at least we are getting clues on what inflation is not. Inflation is not: