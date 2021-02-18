Trade ideas thread - Friday 19 February 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
S&P & NASDAQ post 3 day losing streak. Dow breaks 2-today record close streak
Crude oil (April contract) dips below 100 hour MA but finds some support at trend line
EURGBP falls to lowest level since March 2020, but finds support at hourly trend line
GBPUSD rotates back higher after buyers stall near broken trend line
S&P retests 100 hour MA. Look for sellers to put up a fight on the test.
FX option expiries for Thursday February 18 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 17 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 16 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday February 15 at the 10am NY cut
US dollar selling picks up ahead of the London fix
ECB's Villeroy says no risk of an overheating economy, sustained increased in inflation in Europe
ECB Lagarde: 2021 the year of recovery
Fed's Brainard: System ultimately needs standardized disclosures on climate risks
ECB: Policymakers agreed that ample monetary stimulus remained essential
BOE's Saunders: Don't need to decide yet on negative rates