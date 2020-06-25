Trade ideas thread - Friday 26 June 2020

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
AUD/USD inches higher on the session and closer towards key near-term levels
-
Cable pares early losses, buyers look to wrestle back some near-term control
-
EUR/USD trades narrowly to start the session but sellers in near-term control
-
Stocks fall on coronavirus concerns. NASDAQ snaps the longest winning streak of 2020
-
Apple to close 7 stores in Houston amid rising coronavirus spikes