Trade ideas thread - Friday 29 October 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Yellen says the $1.75 trillion package will help employment, send inflation lower
-
ECB sources: Lagarde's mild rates pushback reflected ECB colleagues view
-
ECB sources: Inflation will stay above 2% throughout the year
-
Lagarde Q&A: Analysis does not support market based lift off expectations
-
ECB's Lagarde opening statement: Momentum has moderated