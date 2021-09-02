Trade ideas thread - Friday 3 September 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
BOJ's Kataoka: BOJ must ramp up bond purchases to push down short, long-term rates
BOJ Kataoka says Japan's economic recovery is not fast enough
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4594 (vs. yesterday at 6.4680)
Korea's central bank head says solid economic recovery based on vaccinations
RBA policy meeting next week - preview