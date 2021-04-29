Trade ideas thread - Friday 30 April 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
And, if firing up for the weekend ...
ECB's Lane: We see a good recovery throughout the rest of this year
ECB's de Guindos: Inflation could be higher than 2% at the end of the year
Hong Kong central bank says the HK dollar remains steady (comments in response to the FOMC)
Data from the US tonight will show strong inflation - but the Fed will shrug it off
USD continues to lose ground in Asia after Wednesday dovey FOMC and Powell ... Gold doing well