Note the divergence in Canadian employment

Non-farm payrolls are expected to rise 183K and Canadian employment +10K.





If there's an edge, it might be on the Canadian side. The +10K estimate is pretty much a joke. It's the same thing every month and economists are asleep. There's been a big divergence in the Canadian payroll survey (weak) and the employment report (strong). Wage growth might have also gotten a bit hotter than what's realistic.