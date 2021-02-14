Trade ideas thread - Monday 15 February 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all, welcome back from the weekend! Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Monday is US holiday. Enjoy the peace and quiet because there is a tsunami of Fed speakers to follow.
Here is the European Central Bank Valentine's day poem they tweeted
February central bank overview: Part 2
What did we learn from the last Bank of England meeting?
Coming up on Friday 12 February 2021 - G7 finance ministers, central banks meet