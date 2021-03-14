Trade ideas thread - Monday 15 March 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Weekend news - more on the BOJ considering eliminating its ETF buy target
ECB's Kazaks says faster pace of bond buying is a temporary strategy
ECB sparred over impact of US stimulus yesterday - report
ECB's Muller: Faster pace of PEPP buying is temporary
ECB's Villeroy: There is no risk of inflation overheating in Europe