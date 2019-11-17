Trade ideas thread - Monday 18 November 2019

Trade with Top Brokers
Technical Analysis
Record closes for all three indices to end the week
CFTC Commitments of traders: EUR remains the largest short position. CAD is the largest long position
USDJPY continues to have trouble against a cluster of resistance
WTI crude oil futures settle at $57.72
Down. Up. Down day in the USDCAD and also for the week.
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Friday November 15 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday November 13 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday November 12 at the 10am NY cut
Option expiries for the New York cut on Nov 7: A big one in cable today
Option expiries for the New York cut on November 7, 2019
Central Banks
AUD traders - a sparse calendar for the week ahead out of Australia
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly spoke on Saturday.
ECB's Muller says central bank could do "even more unconventional things" in slump
ECB Weidman: Germany is not in an economic crisis
Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate falls to 0.3% from 1% last week