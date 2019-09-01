Trade ideas thread - Monday 2 September 2019

LON +1
The Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde stocks end higher on the week, but are down on the month
And the winner for the strongest currency of the week is....???
USD/CAD is threatening an outside reversal
The USDCAD breaks to new session highs
Euro turns lower again, looks like a close below 1.1000 on an especially important day
Forex Orders
Central Banks
RBA seen cutting rates again … "but not quite yet". And AUD forecast.
AUD - RBA meet Tuesday 3 September 2019 on monetary policy - preview
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0883 (vs. Friday at 7.0879)
BOJ cuts its purchases of 10-25 yr JGBs
ECB's De Cos on policy - notes increasing risks, increasing uncertainty, inflation miss