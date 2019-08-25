Trade ideas thread - Monday 26 August 2019

LON +1
Heads up for large FX option expiries on Friday 23 August 2019
FX option expiries for Thursday August 22 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday August 21 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday August 20 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday August 19 at the 10am NY cut
BOE's Carney says UK economy is operating just below potential
Fed's Clarida to speak on CNBC just after the equity close
Trump ponders whether Fed Chairman Powell is 'enemy', hints at pending announcement
Fed's Powell: 'We will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion'
We're into the final countdown to Powell