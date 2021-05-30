Trade ideas thread - Monday 31 May 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening once again to all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Yuan comments from an ex-PBOC official - Rapid appreciation is not sustainable, Bank will act
Swiss National Bank Chair Jordan says the CHF remains highly valued
ECB's Villeroy: Restrictions on bank dividends can and should be lifted from next September
ECB's Schnabel on yields: This is precisely what we would expect and want to see
BOJ's Kuroda: ETF purchases still needed, not considering stopping them for now