Trade ideas thread - European session 05 November 2019

What's new pussycat?





Well, risk sentiment is firmly on so AUDJPY should find buyers on pullbacks. US Oil is bid on US-China trade talk optimism and talk yesterday of OPEC cuts. European indices should open in the green and at some stage optimism itself becomes a reason for more optimism. For now, risk is on. However, we all know this can change on a dime , or a tweet, so be prepared to change your outlook if necessary.





So folks, what are the great and the good of ForexLive readers looking at today? What's your favourite play today?The song for the day is 'My favourite game' by the Cardigans.







