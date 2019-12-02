Trade ideas thread: The dollar is suddenly weak edition

Not a great day for the dollar

The weak ISM numbers put a squeeze on the US dollar, leading to a poor day right across the board. Even with risk aversion kicking in, the dollar slumped against the kiwi and Australian dollar. I think that paradigm can only continue in a limited move, as eventually the risk trade takes over.

The big event on the calendar today is the RBA decision. The market is pricing in just an 8% chance of a rate cut today but that rises to 54% at the next meeting, which is Feb 2.

Here's a look at the end-of-day FX moves.

What trade are you in? What trade are you thinking about?

