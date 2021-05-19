Trade ideas thread - Thursday 20 May 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
EURUSD tests 100 hour MA. Finds some buyers near the level
-
WTI crude oil futures settle at $63.36
-
Dollar breaks to new highs after the FOMC minutes
-
As London/European traders look to exit, the JPY remains the strongest and the NZD is the weakest of the major currencies
-
Nasdaq recovers off lows (but still negative on the day with a negative technical bias)
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
"Powell to talk taper at Jackson Hole" analyst notes getting trotted out again
-
ECB Schnabel says Bank sees no reason to hike rates
-
FOMC minutes: 'A number of participants' said taper discussion might be appropriate at upcoming meetings
-
Preview: FOMC minutes are all about the taper talk
-
NY Fed survey sheds light on debt and forebearance