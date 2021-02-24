Trade ideas thread - Thursday 25 February 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 24 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 23 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday February 22 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday February 19 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday February 18 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Fed Vice Chair Clarida says will not lift rates until we actually get to 2%
-
RBNZ: Welcomes direction it is received today from the Minister of finance on housing
-
NZ Finance Minister: RBNZ now required to consider impact on housing
-
RBNZ Governor Orr: Need to make sure actual inflation is sustainable
-
More from Fed's Clarida: Do not expect sustained upward inflation pressures