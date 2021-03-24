Trade ideas thread - Thursday 25 March 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
BoE's Haldane says economic recovery will come quickly
-
Fed's Daly says the US economy still needs support, economy a long way from goals
-
Fed's Daly: We will not be pre-emptively taking away the punch bowl
-
Fed's Williams: We still have a ways to go to improve
-
Powell: We expect near-term upward pressure on prices