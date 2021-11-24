Trade ideas thread - Thursday 25 November 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
The bond market may not offer much else before Thanksgiving but it will remain a focus point after
-
Dollar keeps in a comfortable spot so far on the day
-
Oil buyers keep the faith in fading the SPR release news
-
NASDAQ falls for the second consecutive day. Dow closes higher for the second consecutive day
-
S&P erases losses. Knocking on the upsides door.
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
RBNZ's Orr: There are capacity pressures everywhere in the country
-
FOMC minutes: Members agreed it would be appropriate to convey less certainty about the path of inflation
-
FOMC minutes coming up
-
ECB's Schnabel: inflation will start to normalize from January onwards
-
ECB's Weidmann says German growth likely to be much slower than June forecasts