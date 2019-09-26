Trade ideas thread - Thursday 26 September 2019

What's on the menu today?

The GBP looks set to be offered as Johnson rushes to a no-deal Brexit, the NZD is supported by Orr's upbeat comments and Oil should be offered as Oil supply is back on track. GBP/NZD looks good as long as you can get a sensible spread for intraday work. Failing that GBP/JPY could be worth revisiting depending on how risk pans out for the session. 

So, what say you? One of the sad things about my role here is that I spend most of my time creating content and very little time communicating.  Shame we couldn't have a tea break together - now that would be a fine time ;-).

Here is a nice remix from Phil Collins, 'something in the air tonight' . Bojo's Brexit prayern for October 31st - "I've been waiting for this moment all my life, Oh Lord"


