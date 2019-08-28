Trade ideas thread - Thursday 29 August 2019

LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Market Data by TradingView
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday August 28 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday August 27 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday August 26 at the 10am NY cut
-
Heads up for large FX option expiries on Friday 23 August 2019
-
FX option expiries for Thursday August 22 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Heads up for Fed's Daly to speak at 2130GMT
-
More SNB Maechler: Right now we still have plenty of room for forex intervention
-
Fed's Barkin (non voter). National economy appears great but international weaker
-
Trump keeps up his attack on the Federal Reserve
-
China has new confidence it can push back against the US. CNY forecasts revised