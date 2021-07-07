Trade ideas thread - Thursday 8 July 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Coming up ahead today, Thursday 8 July 2021, the ECB is set to increase its inflation target to 2%
Fed's Bostic: At this point it feels the US will revert back to 2% inflation
FOMC Minutes: Various participants saw taper 'somewhat earlier' than anticipated
Caution on selling the US dollar ahead of the Fed Minutes - MUFG
RBA meeting: Covid uncertainty vs economic recovery