Trade ideas thread: Too early to start thinking about 2022?
What do you see coming in 2022?
This is one of my favourite times of the year: When all the big firms come out with notes predicting what will happen next year.
They inevitably form a consensus about how the world will look and then in five weeks the market begins to do the total opposite.
So what's the trade for next year and what's the consensus right now? These latest covid variant headlines are certainly sending a shiver down my spine.