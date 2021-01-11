Trade ideas thread - Tuesday 12 January 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Monday January 11 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday January 8 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday January 07 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 6 at the 10am NY cut
-
No forex option expiries of significance at the 10am NY cut for Tuesday 5 January 2021
Central Banks
-
Fed's Barkin projecting 'hurt' for the US in Q1 and H1 but H2 will be stronger
-
Fed's Bostic: The Fed is not locked into a 'paradigm', changes possible
-
Fed's Bostic: We still need to offer relief to many economic sectors
-
BOC Q4 business outlook survey: Futures sales +48 vs +39 prior
-
BOE's Tenreyo: Work on feasibility of negative rates is still in progress