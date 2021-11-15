Trade ideas thread - Tuesday 16 November 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ICYMI - Bank of Canada Gov Macklem on slack in Canada's economy - nearly absorbed but not yet
-
Fed's Barkin says the infrastructure bill is not a near-term stimulant
-
ICYMI - A barrage of comments from the Bank of England on Monday. Bailey, Saunders, Pill all weighing in.
-
Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBA minutes (Nov. meeting) and Governor Lowe speech
-
ECBs DeGindos: Rising energy costs are weighing on growth