Trade ideas thread - Tuesday 21 September 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Cable hits new lows as sentiment deteriorates further
-
S&P 500 falls below the 100-day moving average for the first time since October
-
USDJPY falls to a new low as stocks continue slide
-
Dow down 700 points. Nasdaq down over 400 points. S&P tests its 100 day moving average
-
EURUSD rebounds above swing area resistance.
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
RBNZ Hawkesby says policy committee more confident om employment & inflation
-
Heads up for an RBNZ speech at the top of the hour
-
ICYMI - "Transitory" inflation remarks from all over the place
-
ECB's Schnabel: Premature policy tightening a bigger mistake than waiting
-
ECB's Kazaks: Support beyond PEPP will be necessary