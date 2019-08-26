Trade ideas thread - Tuesday 27 August 2019

LON +1
Central Banks
-
RBNZ Gov Orr interview - says 50-point cut was driven largely by domestic concerns
-
ECB's Weidmann (ICYMI) - "no reason to roll out a large-scale programme to stimulate economic activity"
-
Atlanta Fed GDPNow 3Q forecast 2.3% versus 2.2% last
-
PBOC says it will strengthen financial support for real economy
-
ECB's Kazimir says that he's leaning towards policy action next month