Trade ideas thread - Tuesday 27 July 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
BOE's Vlieghe: When tightening becomes appropriate, I suspect not much of it will be needed
BOE's Vlieghe: I think it will remain appropriate to keep current stimulus in place for several quarters at least, and probably longer
Weekend - PBOC orders lenders in Shanghai to raise mortgage loan rates for first-time homebuyers
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4763 (vs. Friday at 6.4650)
A paper on Bank of England digital currency for the UK - nearly unanimous support