Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 03 February 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Major indices post 2 day winning streak. Amazon and Google beat on earnings. Bezos to step down from CEO role
WTI crude oil futures settle at $54.76
GBPJPY falls below trend line but break of 100 hour MA does not last long
AUDUSD bounces off trend line support
GBPUSD bounces after falling to the 61.8%. Back above 50%.
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 02 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday February 01 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday January 29 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday January 28 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 27 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
New Zealand rate markets are no longer pricing further RBNZ rate cuts in 2021
SNB's Maechler: Benefits of negative rates outweigh disadvantages
Fed's Kaplan: We're not out of the woods by a longshot
SNB's Jordan: We had to intervene heavily last year to relieve pressure on Swiss franc
The Reserve Bank of Australia said today the cash rate is not expected to rise until 2024