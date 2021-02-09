Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 10 February 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
RBNZ Gov. Orr says LVR rules will help head off growing financial stability risks
-
Fed's Bullard to speak at the top of the hour
-
Fed's Kaplan: Sees strong boost to GDP growth in 2021
-
PBOC sets yuan mid-point at 6.4533 vs 6.4488 last close
-
Aso: G7 to discuss EM debt, digital taxes and central bank digital currency