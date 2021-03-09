Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 10 March 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
RBNZ: Will be removing some of the temporary liquidity facilities put in place
-
ECB to sound modestly dovish on Thurs; What's the EUR/USD trade? - Citi
-
ECB boosted pace of bond buying to €18.2B last week
-
Bank of France's Villeroy: Economic recession is behind us
-
People’s Bank of China sets yuan reference rate at USD/ CNY 6.5338 (vs. Friday at 6.4795)