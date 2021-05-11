Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 12 May 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
ICYMI - People's Bank of China says will keep yuan FX rate basically stable
Feds Bullard on CNBC: it's early to expect big jobs growth
Feds Kashkari: US is long way from maximum employment
More Harker: 3% inflation is about the maximum he would like to see
Feds Harker: No reason to withdraw monetary policy support yet