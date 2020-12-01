Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 2 December 2020

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Fed's Daly: Providing guidance on asset purchases is natural next step
-
Fed's Daly: Ready to respond with full range of policy tools
-
Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 4Q growth ticks up to 11.1% from 11.0% last
-
ECB Lagarde: Latest numbers show economy still suffering
-
More from Powell: Fed will not preemptively raise rates until we see actual inflation