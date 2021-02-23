Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 24 February 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 23 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday February 22 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday February 19 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday February 18 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 17 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
RBNZ monetary policy statement due today - NZD scenarios
-
Macklem Q&A: We have been surprised by the strength of the housing rebound
-
Watch live: Macklem answers media questions
-
More from Macklem:We are starting to see some early signs of excess housing enthusiasm
-
BOC Macklem: Monetary stimulus will be needed for considerable period