Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 24 November 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
NASDAQ falls for the second consecutive day. Dow closes higher for the second consecutive day
S&P erases losses. Knocking on the upsides door.
Buy the fact. WTI crude oil settles at $78.50.
NZDUSD keeps pressing lower ahead of the RBNZ. Will history repeat itself?
Crude oil gushes higher but stalls near 38.2% retracement
RBNZ rate hike coming up today, 25bps is baked in but some look for 50bps
BOC's Beaudry frets about Canada housing risks and high debt
Bank of England's Bailey: I do not think we will go back to a hard form of guidance
RBNZ to hike 25 bps later today - Credit Agricole
BOE's Haskel: I am on 'team optimistic' about UK productivity outlook