Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 25 November 2020

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
RBNZ Hawkesby says if had not eased policy, the NZD would be 5-10% higher
-
RBNZ Governor Orr says low interest rates ensure the NZD remains competitive
-
RBNZ: Unemployment lower than expected to date
-
Feds Bullard: Sees no need to change bond purchases right now
-
Fed's Bullard doesn't comment on monetary policy or economic outlook