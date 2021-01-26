Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 27 January 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
ECB said to query dollar weakness despite stronger US economy
ECB's Villeroy: Inflation could exceed 2% temporarily under ECB goal
BOJ's Kuroda: Monetary policy does have some limits in trying to achieve inflation target
PBOC governor Yi says China won't prematurely exit from supportive policy
What did we learn from the ECB last week?