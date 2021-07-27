Trade ideas thread -Wednesday 28 July 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Major indices snap 5 day winning streak
-
WTI crude oil futures settle that $71.65
-
USDCHF moves back below the 100 day MA. Bears tilt the bias in their direction again.
-
The NZDJPY is the weakest of the major currency pairs today. What are the charts saying?
-
USDJPY gets closer to it's 100 day moving average
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
The US Fed's FOMC meeting will be a focus today - preview
-
RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle spoke overnight - full text
-
ECB's Holzmann: ECB to discuss policy in September alongside forecasts
-
BOJ's Kuroda: BOJ targeting 2% inflation has resulted in Japan no longer being in deflation
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4734 (vs. yesterday at 6.4763)