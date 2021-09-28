Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 29 September 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Fed's Bostic says he's confident that as economy heals, yield curve will steepen
Powell on ethics of trading within the Fed: Fed will address the ethics issues
The betting odds for Brainard as the next Fed chair are rising
Fed's Powell: Repeats that they "have all but met" the test for tapering
ECB's Kazimir: We won't automatically boost APP when pandemic program ends