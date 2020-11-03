Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 4 November 2020

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
With US election results incoming in the hours ahead it may be a day of higher than normal volatility. But, I'm not assuming anything ....
RBA's Lowe: Australian dollar not a long way from fundamentals
RBA's Lowe: Not saying negative rates will never happen, just extraordinarily unlikely
RBA's Lowe: We can effectively create money without limit
RBA's Lowe: There is no appetite to go into negative territory on rates
RBA's Lowe: Negative policy rate is 'extraordinarily unlikely'