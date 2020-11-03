Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 4 November 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:         

With US election results incoming in the hours ahead it may be a day of higher than normal volatility. But, I'm not assuming anything ....  


