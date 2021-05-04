Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 5 May 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ICYMI - Dallas Fed head Kaplan said yet again that a discussion of tapering should begin
-
Reserve Bank of New Zealand FSR - financial system is sound, vulnerabilities remain
-
More on "Yellen Says She Isn’t Predicting Higher Interest Rates"
-
Yellen says she has regular meetings with Fed Chair Powell but believes strongly in Fed independence
-
US Treas Sec Yellen says she is not predicting or recommending Fed rate rises