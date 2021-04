NZD/USD up 33 pips to 0.7065 today





The weekly FX pick from TD Securities is NZD/USD.





They recommend buying the pair at spot with a target of 0.7200 and a stop at 0.6900.





"We entered a long NZD/USD position in our TOTW book, focusing on the major discounts priced in. It's currently the cheapest major currency on high-frequency fair value, trading near a 4% discount," TD notes.