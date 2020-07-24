TradeON Summit 2020 is right around the corner - less than a week on July 28
Ladies and gentlemen, do make sure you register for this!
The event will take place virtually on July 28 with registered attendees having access to over 30 sessions, as well as live chat arenas.
Unable to stay for the entire event? Do not worry. The content will be available for seven days after the show, so you can watch at your own pace.
TradeOn Summit 2020 includes a robust agenda, bringing together some of the best analysts and educators in FX and crypto. Here are just some of the not-to-be-missed sessions:
Adam Button teaches 8 ways to gain an edge from market news
Ashraf Laidi shows how to apply fractals to real-life trades
Boris Schlossberg waxes lyrical on the beauty of visual trading
Jason Deane makes the case for bitcoin in your portfolio
Dale Pinkert shares insights of hundreds of successful traders