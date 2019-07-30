Traders are sure the yen will strengthen but are unsure of the timing - Mizuho

The firm weighs in with their view on the currency





Adding that if the Fed's expected rate cut does put upward pressure on the yen, then Japanese investors will have to increase FX hedging and thus, undermining the weaker yen trend that has provided support for Abenomics.







Kato adds that Japanese exporters are looking to sell USD/JPY at around 109-110 levels and have already done so, allowing for the yen to rebound a little ahead of the Fed. However, he notes that it is doubtful there will be a lot of selling to cap price at those levels should the Fed avoid signaling that more easing is on the way.





According to the firm's senior vice president of FX sales, Michiyoshi Kato, market players are firm in their view that the yen will rise but are unsure if the time has arrived just yet.