Trading ideas - European session - December 14

December 14

Good morning, good evening and good afternoon. I am covering the European session today and tomorrow.

I will be keeping the fires burning over the next couple of days in Justin's absence. So, please submit your trading ideas below as we head into year end. Whatever it is - at this time of year - just make sure it is worth it. USD weakness looks good at this time of year as I highlighted here. Be careful of GBP trading at the moment too, or at least be aware that it all changes with a headline. I'm only headline trading the GBP at the moment. Cue, seamless transition...















