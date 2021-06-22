Trading Ideas: European Session June 22

Trading ideas

Good morning one and all! Welcome to the start of the European Session. Risk is far more positive today as the markets takes a pause from USD buying. Oil looks attracttive from dips and GBPCHF buying along with EURGBP selling into the BoE has my attention. What about you?





For today's audio offering, a change of direction, s we will have a song from the Queen of Pop, 'Madonna'. This is one of my favourite of Madonna's hits, but it is slightly less well known.



