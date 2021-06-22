Trading Ideas: European Session June 22

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Trading ideas

Good morning one and all! Welcome to the start of the European Session. Risk is far more positive today as the markets takes a pause from USD buying. Oil looks attracttive from dips and GBPCHF buying along with EURGBP selling into the BoE has my attention. What about you? 

For today's audio offering, a change of direction, s we will have a song from the Queen of Pop, 'Madonna'. This is one of my favourite of Madonna's hits, but it is slightly less well known. 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose