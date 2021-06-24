Trading ideas: European Session June 24

London calling

Well, there is one main show in town today and that is the BoE meeting at 12pm UK. So, will the BoE taper. Probably. Last meeting for Andy Haldane on the MPC before he heads off to different pastures and new challenges





In terms of the song today. There could be only one. The band once billed as the 'the Only Band That Matters' and in the Rolling Stone list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All time.





London calling, by the Clash.





I always think of my late father when I hear this song and visiting him in his dental practise in South London (Carshalton, Surrey) and my brothers, uncles and Big Ben. (not in that order). I don't know about you, but i always find the chimes of Big Ben comforting. Ok, enough rumination - So, all eyes ahead for GBP action... What's your game plan? You already know mine from earlier in the week and I will do separate posts on how I am handling them nearer the time.







