Trading Ideas for European Session June 21

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Trading ideas

Good morning everyone!

I am pleased to say that I will be taking the European Session this week while Justin gets a well deserved break. 

So, what are you looking at for today. Selling equities? Looking to buy the USD on dips post the FOMC shift. A potential bargain GBP buy ahead of the BoE on Thursday?

We will start the session with some family first music to get into the co-operative mindset ;-) Expect risk tone to dominate trade today in a light calendar morning. 

