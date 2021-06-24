Trading tip for FX: Trade the strong vs the weak

FX Macro trading

It's quiet , so let's have a quick lesson.





FX trading can be tough, that's for sure. However, if you are fairly new to trading FX and would like some guidance then here is the simplest rule of thumb that can help you:





Trade strength against weakness.





If one central bank is looking to raise interest rates then trade that currency against the most dovish alternative. Trade strength against weakness. Although it is not a guarantee you will win every trade it will help put the probabilities in your favour.





I find this simple picture below helps sum up what we are trying to do. It is an image I always use when I am teaching students how to trade the currency markets.



